“The Best in the World” is coming to the red brand next week.

As noted, WWE teased Nick Aldis looking to sign CM Punk to an exclusive SmackDown contract when he appears on Friday’s “Tribute To The Troops” edition of the show later this week.

Following up on that was, Adam Pearce, who informed WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins that he invited CM Punk to RAW next week, and he intends to sign him to an exclusive contract.

Rollins responded by telling Pearce that when the Punk situation blows up in his face, not to be mad at him when he does what he’s got to do.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE RAW results coverage.