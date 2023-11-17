Kenny King and TNA Wrestling have parted ways.

Fightful Select is reporting that the veteran pro wrestler has requested, and been granted, a release from the promotion.

King last worked at the company’s television taping in October, and his match for the IMPACT Tag-Team Championships against Ace Austin & Chris Bey is set to be his final with the promotion.

Kenny King, 42, is now a free agent after spending over two years with TNA, where he captured the IMPACT Digital Media Championship in the past.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Kenny King’s future plans continue to surface.