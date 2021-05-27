AEW, IMPACT, and AAA world champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter earlier today to comment on footage from an old matchup with Japanese wrestler KAI, who The Cleaner calls one of his favorite opponents of all-time. He writes, “One of my favorite opponents that I wish more people knew about. Pushed me to my limit every time we stepped into the ring together.”

Former AEW world champion also took to Twitter to share a video from his WCW days, which also included Perry Saturn. The segment saw Saturn and the Demo God speak with the legendary Mean Gene Okerlund.