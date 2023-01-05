New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega says he has forgiven Will Ospreay.

As noted, Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Ospreay in a bloody bout to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. You can click here for photos and clips from the match.

In an update, Omega took to Twitter and said he can respect the passion put on in the match. He then offered forgiveness to his rival.

“Yesterday at #njwk17 we desperately raced towards the same goal and were willing to break our bodies for it. That kind of passion I can respect. I forgive you,” Omega wrote.

Ospreay has not responded to Omega as of this writing.

On a related note, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods took to Twitter to congratulate Omega on his big title win. He also congratulated wrestling seamster Mikal Mosley (aka Mikaze) on creating Omega’s gear. You can see Woods’ exchange with Omega below, along with the aforementioned tweet to Ospreay:

Wait you…you’re… what?! I umm… *ahem* YES, @Themikalmosley does incredible work. Helped make a special moment even more bad ass. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 5, 2023

Yesterday at #njwk17 we desperately raced towards the same goal and were willing to break our bodies for it. That kind of passion I can respect. I forgive you. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 5, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.