Kenny Omega Gives His Thoughts On Performing At A High Level, Talks Not Performing At ROH/NJPW’s G1 Supercard

AEW superstar and current tag champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with The Natural Aristocrat to talk all things pro wrestling, including not being able to perform at the highly anticipated NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard back in 2019 due to his affiliation with the newly launched AEW. Highlights are below.

The pressure to perform at a high-level after having a 7 star match:

Yeah, I mean it’s a double edged sword really because when you set that standard, that precedent that you can have a six star match,” Omega began. “For some people there’s an expectation that, ‘Oh, if I see Kenny Omega, this is what I expect and hope to see!’ And there’s a lot of variables that go into making a 6-star match. Now, I’ve had I think four or five matches that have went over 6-stars. I’ve had more than that go over 5 stars, but I never feel the pressure to have to deliver what one critic deems over a 5-star match. What I’m trying to do is just diversify my resume, I never want to have to give what in one person’s mind is a 6-star match. That 6-star match to him isn’t necessarily what I think is a 6-star match. It isn’t necessarily what my neighbor that was beside me thinks is a 6-star match. It’s not what little Jimmy who lives across the world and generally likes watching Sailor Moon, maybe he doesn’t consider that a 6-star match. I’m trying to always have performances that can appeal to all sorts of different people, from all walks of life.

What he hopes fans walk away with after watching him perform:

I think as long as there is somebody in the world, that looks at one of my performances and considers it time not wasted. Or one of the best things that they’ve seen, I feel like my job is complete. So, yes there’s pressure to always give a performance that I think merits somebody’s interest and high praise. But it doesn’t necessarily have to be that one person’s praise.

Not being able to be on the G1 Supercard due to his affiliation with AEW: