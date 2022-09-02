AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega recently joined Busted Open Radio, where the Cleaner looked back on his classic showdown with the great Chris Jericho at NJPW WrestleKingdom 12 from the Tokyo Dome, and how the match shifted the landscape of the pro-wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Names his NJPW match against Chris Jericho as one of his best works, and what new fans should seek out if they’ve never seen him wrestle:

I could probably say maybe my whole storyline with Chris Jericho out there [in Japan] would be a great place to start [if someone is not familiar with my work] because you’re gonna get a little bit of what we’re used to here in North America with the storytelling aspect to it and sort of the ‘drama’. It was a story that sort of spilled over into social media which is also very current and topical and then we’re kind of mixing of both worlds where it was the Japanese strong style and the style that Chris had brought and we had met at a very famous location in the Tokyo Dome in front of, I think it was 45 or 48,000 people.

How incredible the atmosphere of the match was:

So an incredible atmosphere and I think that’d be a great way to show kind of a little of what I’m all about because it really is just a mix, an amalgamation of everything. I don’t represent one style or claim that I’m one certain style of wrestling. I just try to take the best of my surroundings and make the best of it and appropriate to the scenario that I’m in. But with Chris, that was a very special time where we could kind of make a worldly statement for professional wrestling or at least try to, from where it’s, you know, where I came from was beautiful wrestling and where you came from was beautiful wrestling and heck, when we put it together, it still ends up being beautiful wrestling and pretty exciting and cool because it was a match that people thought could never happen and I think it gave people a taste of how fun and neat it could be if everyone just kind of worked together.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)