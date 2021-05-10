AEW World Champion Kenny Omega looked back on his 2017 match with NJPW star Tetsuya Naito in a post on Twitter.

It happened in the finals of the G1 Climax 27 tournament that saw Naito win. He wrote the following:

“Naito robbed me of winning 2 in a row. He got the win and used my inhuman ability to have the best match of his career. I can’t forgive that.”