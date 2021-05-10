AEW World Champion Kenny Omega looked back on his 2017 match with NJPW star Tetsuya Naito in a post on Twitter.
It happened in the finals of the G1 Climax 27 tournament that saw Naito win. He wrote the following:
“Naito robbed me of winning 2 in a row. He got the win and used my inhuman ability to have the best match of his career. I can’t forgive that.”
kenny omega vs tetsuya naito#G1 Climax 27 final
One of the best matches of the last decade@KennyOmegamanX @s_d_naito #njpwworld #AEWDynamite @AEW pic.twitter.com/syPTmmCISo
— Tony (@TonyWrestling1) May 9, 2021
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 9, 2021