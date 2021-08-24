AEW world champion Kenny Omega recently shared a photo of top NXT superstar Adam Cole on his Instagram page, further teasing that the former Bullet Club member may be headed to AEW.

The photo in question comes from the 54th episode of Being The Elite, when the Cole character was “killed off” just as he was beginning his new contract with WWE. In that time Cole has had major success in the yellow-and-black brand, capturing the NXT title, North American title, and was an NXT tag champion with the Undisputed Era. See Omega’s post below.

This tease comes days after the Young Bucks shared a Youtube video in their Twitter bio that shared information on how to perform a Seance and raise someone from the dead, indicating that Cole may be resurrected in the BTE world. News has since surfaced that Cole has yet to re-sign with WWE after his contract expired after this past weekend’s Takeover 36 pay per view, where he lost to Kyle O’Reilly.