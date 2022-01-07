New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that top superstar KENTA is injured and will no longer be competing at tomorrow’s WrestleKingdom 16, which was the NJPW vs. NOAH card. The former IWGP United States champion is dealing with a dislocated hip, a broken nose, and tendon damage to his finger. Check out the full details below.

After his match on January 5 in the Tokyo Dome, KENTA has sustained a dislocated left hip, a broken nose, tendon damage to his finger, and severe lacerations to his back. As a result, he will not be cleared to participate at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in Yokohama Arena Saturday January 8. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KENTA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. KENTA was scheduled to team with Takashi Sugiura and Kazushi Sakuraba on the card. There will now be a mystery partner for Sugiura-Gun. We join fans in wishing the best to KENTA for a speedy recovery.

KENTA lost the U.S. title to Hiroshi Tanahashi on night two of WrestleKingdom 16.