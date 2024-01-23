In a recent interview on Wrestling Observer Live, Kevin Kelly discussed AEW’s Daniel Garcia.

The AEW announcer mentioned that AEW President Tony Khan was highly impressed with Garcia’s talent and wanted to keep him on the AEW roster long-term.

“I love the kid. He’s in a contract year. He knows that this is a time for him to really prove he can make a lot of money be a valuable asset in the world of professional wrestling. I know that Tony Khan loves him. I know that Tony Khan is going to do whatever he could to keep him. I don’t think that’s the question. I think it’s, ‘How much am I worth? Where do you see me now? Where does AEW see me for the next three to five years?’”

That’s interesting. It’s not a matter of coasting, it’s a matter of working hard and running through the tape so when I do cross that finish line of this year, I’ve shown you everything I possibly can and I want to make you convinced that investing in me in the future is the best way to go. I think Daniel Garcia is re-writing the book on that.”