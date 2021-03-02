During an interview with Wrestle Inn, Kevin Kelly revealed that Bret Hart was considered prior to settling on Don Callis for commentary. Here’s what he had to say:

Before Don Callis, they had floated – because it was gonna be Kenny [Omega] and [Chris] Jericho – the idea of Bret Hart. I said, ‘Go right ahead and reach out to him.’ Before they did, because they didn’t have his number, Kenny suggested Don. So, that’s how Don came to be. But actually, [Bret] was one of the first names that was floated not too long before. They were thinking, ‘Oh, a Canadian. Great.’ That would’ve been interesting. That would’ve been a lot of fun.

Credit: Wrestle Inn. H/T 411Mania.