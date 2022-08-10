On the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke on a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, with the former world champion also revealing whether he ever plans on returning to the ring for one final swan song matchup.

Nash states that there is nothing that could get him to return to the squared circle, not even a huge payday in Saudi Arabia, which has become a staple reason for certain legends to return for the WWE. Highlights can be found below.

Says he won’t return even for Saudi money:

“No, I don’t. The f**king thought of my f**king rickety ass body hitting that f**king wood. Like nah man and not even for f**king Saudi money.”

How he has so much money in the bank already:

“You come with me the half a million bucks let me take two bumps, f**k you. What am I gonna do with that? Let me put that in the bank with the rest of my f**king money I don’t spend.”

