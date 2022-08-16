WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H has an “incredible grasp” on the pro wrestling game, at least according to his longtime friend, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

Nash took to Twitter this week and praised Triple H for another RAW episode that delivered. He noted that Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens, AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, and Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler were all pay-per-view-worthy bouts. He also pointed to “little things” that keep the action going and the intensity high, such as wrestlers holding onto the ropes while on the apron.

“RAW produces again,” Nash wrote. “Drew/KO. Lashley/A.J and Theory/Ziggler P.P.V worthy matches. Little things where guys are holding onto the ropes on the apron keep the action going and intensity high. This HHH guy seems to have a incredible grasp on this WRESTLING GAME. Keep bringing it!”

These comments come after Nash made a similar post before the August 1 post-SummerSlam RAW, where he said he was looking forward to a new chapter in WWE, and that the show that night was “must see TV” for him.

