Kevin Nash is very fond of Bobby Lashley, but he believes the former two-time WWE Champion is missing something from his presentation.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the All Mighty One during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed the “killer” mentality that Lashley could display, one that is very much seen in Brock Lesnar. Check out Nash’s full thoughts on the subject in the podcast highlights below.

Feels like Lashley lacks the killer instinct:

I love Bobby, he’s a sweetheart. He just always seems to be missing something. I don’t know what it is. I think he comes across to me like he is a nice guy. He’s not a killer. Bobby Lashley’s just not a killer. He’s a nice fucking guy.

Compares Lashley to Lesnar, who has proven himself as a killer:

Brock Lesnar, he’s a nice guy, [but] he just has that something in him. Yeah [when Oliver says ‘Danger’]. Bobby Lashley, if you said, ‘Please, I’ve had enough,’ I think Bobby would stop. I think Brock would stomp you two more times.

