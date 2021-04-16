WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Kevin Nash recently did a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network and discussed a variety of topics during a Q&A, including how Big Sexy wanted Eric Bischoff to be inducted with the N.W.O. and why X-Pac was a key part of the group. Highlights can be found below.

Says he wanted Eric Bischoff to be inducted with the NWO:

To me, it is always really nice to watch the people that — because all of us out there had been enshrined one at a time so, it [Hall Of Fame ceremony] was different with no people in the crowd. He [Eric Bischoff] was the next day. I haven’t seen him yet but it was great to see. Yeah, I wanted him to go in with us [n.W.o.].

Defends X-Pac being inducted with the group:

And one of the things that really pissed me off was I read a couple comments where like, ‘Oh, he [Sean “X-Pac” Waltman] shouldn’t have went in.’ I’m thinking, number one, all of you f*ckers, you weren’t even alive when the run was — they weren’t even alive and Sean Waltman made every house show with me and Scott [Hall]. He was a Cruiserweight Champion, we were the tag champions. We were the only n.W.o. guys on the card making every f*cking town that was drawing money and he was instrumental in that and it was like, he would run down at the end. Like we’d be involved in his match so it was like… if you make those comments that he doesn’t belong, sure is funny how him being thrown out of the n.W.o., DX, all of a sudden, the ratings, that was the end of it. That was a very critical piece of the pie. Take the only motherf*cker out of the n.W.o. that can work, that’s not too smart.

Says Goldberg wanted to be hit with a real stun gun back at Starrcade 98:

It [stun gun] wasn’t real, no. It wasn’t real. He wanted it to be real. He actually did. I’ll give Bill [Goldberg] credit, he’s a nut, man. He was drilling those extras on The Longest Yard.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)