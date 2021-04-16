Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore has indicated that the door is open for Samoa Joe and Chelsea Green to return to the company.

As noted, WWE announced on Thursday that Joe, Green and 8 other wrestlers were released – Mojo Rawley, Mickie James, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Kalisto and Bo Dallas. All wrestlers are under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and are not free to sign with other promotions until Wednesday, July 14.

D’Amore commented on the non-compete and posted the Slammiversary logo in response to a tweet from Joe.

“There has to be an event within days of that 90 days being up that would make the perfect celebration of Joe & friends’ new found freedom… [thinking face emoji x 3],” he wrote.

The Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view usually takes place in June or July. Last year’s show took place on July 18, and July 7 the year before that.

Joe has not responded to D’Amore’s tweet as of this writing, but he did “like” two Impact return-related tweets on Twitter, including one from Eddie Edwards.

D’Amore also responded to the earlier tweet where Green teased the return of her Laurel Van Ness character.

He wrote, “I remember a certain woman in a wedding dress terrorizing the @IMPACTWRESTLING KOs division… [thinking emoji] #IMPACTonAXSTV”

Green quickly replied with a GIF of the LVN character and wrote, “Who?”

You can see D’Amore’s full posts below:

There has to be an event within days of that 90 days being up that would make the perfect celebration of Joe & friends’ new found freedom…

🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/ve3q0590Yd pic.twitter.com/vQaXG5Me9G — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) April 16, 2021

