“The Prize Fighter” has finally joined the list of WWE Superstars that have commented on the Vince McMahon allegations.

Kevin Owens spoke with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail for a recent interview, during which he was asked about the situation and gave his comments.

“Everything that has come out is awful. Just terrible,” Owens said. “There’s really no words to describe how sad this makes me feel.”

Owens continued, “If the people spoke out went through what they went through, that’s terrible. It’s shameful and it can’t ever happen again. That’s what it comes down to.”

Check out the complete interview at DailyMail.co.uk.