Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.

Reigns was preparing to deliver another Spear to Sheamus when the music hit and out came Owens to a big pop. Owens took out The Usos at ringside, then faced off with Reigns in the ring. Reigns hit first as he and Owens brawled in the middle of the ring. Owens beat Reigns down in the corner as Sami returned to the ring. The former best friends then faced off in the middle of the ring, but Reigns attacked Owens from the side with a Superman Punch. Reigns went for a Spear on Owens but it was blocked. Owens delivered a Stunner to Reigns as a shocked Sami looked on from ringside. SmackDown went off the air with The Bloodline tending to Reigns at ringside, while Owens, McIntyre, Sheamus, Holland and Butch stared them down from the ring.

As noted, Owens suffered a sprained MCL at the WWE live event in Madison, WI last weekend, when defeating Austin Theory, but it was reported mid-week that he would be working all TV tapings between now and Survivor Series. While Owens returned to SmackDown tonight, he has not appeared on RAW since he and Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy on the September 26 show, but he has continued to work non-televised live events since then.

The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from SmackDown:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

