WWE superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke to Bleacher Report where the former Universal champion revealed that he was set to return to NXT at some point in 2019, but the plans fell through. Owens admits that he had thought about going back to the yellow-and-black brand on a number of occasions, but says he’s happy to remain on Raw or SmackDown pending the draft.

Last year at some point, I was going back to NXT. It was all in motion and it was going to happen, and then it didn’t. To say that’s a thought that crossed my mind would be an understatement, but I would tell you right now that that’s not the case anymore. That’s just not where I’m at anymore. Now, I want to be on Raw or be on SmackDown and just fight like hell to create some memorable moments for everybody. That’s all I want at this point.

The full interview can be found here.