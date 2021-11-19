Kiera Hogan was the latest guest on GAW TV where the former two-time Knockouts tag champion spoke about her current run with AEW, and how she enjoys the atmosphere of the women’s locker room. Hogan does admit that she at times feels lost in the shuffle due to AEW’s having a “lot of moving parts.” Check out her full comments in the highlights below.

Says she likes the girls in the AEW locker room but that there are a lot of moving parts in the company and she feels like she’s getting lost in the shuffle:

I like the girls in the [AEW] locker room. A lot of girls, obviously my girlfriend Diamante worked there before I worked there so I was there backstage a lot of the times like helping girls do makeup because I do makeup sometimes. I also have a lot friends in the locker room that were excited for me to come over there. They’re like, ‘Are you gonna come over here? I wanna wrestle you, I wanna wrestle you’ like Tay [Conti] and Red Velvet and of course one of my best friends Big Swole, Nyla [Rose], a lot of the girls were just like, ‘We want to wrestle you. I wanna have a bomb match with you because I know –’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna have bomb ass matches with you too. Okay, so I’m here’ but I feel like, there’s a lot of moving parts going on at AEW right now so I feel like a lot of things are getting lost in the shuffle and I feel like I’m one of those things. But, I’m just trying to just stay positive and just focus on what I can control which is just staying ready for whenever that opportunity does present itself and I’m excited because NWA, I still am able to do indie bookings under my contract and do things that honestly I can do because of my contract so I’m able to still work and go out and things and with the time that I do have off, I’m able to just focus on myself and working out and my move set and going to training or getting bookings. Hopefully like I said, overseas or something with the time that I have off because it’s just — because it’s only a couple of shows and the Dynamite — not the Dynamite, the Dark and the Elevation tapings are kind of sporadic when it comes to filming. I’m not really sure like the next time I do work but I just try to stay ready for like I said, whenever the opportunity [comes].

Says she does miss the atmosphere of the IMPACT locker room:

My time at IMPACT, I grew so much in those four years that I was there and I still feel in my heart that I’m not done there because of how I left but at the end of the day, it was my choice. I love IMPACT so much. It’s such a family and I miss my sisters and I miss my family. I just miss all the stories that I was involved with and how interesting everything got and how different stories fed into different stories with these people even though we had never, ever connected before. Like, I just miss IMPACT and how much I had grown to be a part of that IMPACT family and it was just such a whirlwind to be a part of that company and I do very, very, very much miss it.

Says she did feel like she hit her ceiling with IMPACT and wanted to have a change of scenary:

Through my career, I’ve always just been so open to wrestling any and everybody because I know no matter what the challenge is, I’m gonna learn something and I’ve always seen every match as a learning experience no matter if it’s good, bad, ugly, perfect, whatever. I just — I wanna be able to wrestle as much as I can, wrestle whoever I can to learn as much as I can because like you said, I got to a point where I felt like — everything was going well for me at IMPACT but personally I felt like I had plateaued. I’m like, ‘Something needs to give, something needs to change. I need to — my move set, something. I feel like something internally, it needs to get going. Something is stopping.’ So that’s the reason why, like you said, I just wanted to be able to say I wrestled such and such or say that I learned. You know, I just wanna be able to expand my resume and learn more. I wrestled; I feel everybody in the Knockouts division that I was with and we had come up with so many different things even though we had to wrestle so many times. I just wanted more, I wanted something different. Not that I didn’t want what I had, I just wanted something different and I’m ready to wrestle whoever. That’s honestly — I’m just like, ‘Who’s next? I’m ready. Who wants to have a match with me?’ I’m just ready to go.

