Former WWE stars Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) and Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke with Renee Paquette on her “Oral Sessions” podcast and revealed their reactions to getting released by the company. It was noted that they learned WWE was releasing them while driving to the airport on November 4.

“He (Killer Kross) was dropping me off at Newark airport,” Scarlett said. “So we were five minutes from the airport. I was flying home two days early from visiting his family and we got the phone call. I just remember being ‘are you fu*king serious? Are you serious?’ It was funny because he got the call five minutes after and the first thing he says to me when he looks over is ‘thank god. Thank god it’s not just you. It’s both of us at least.’”

Kross continued and said he kind of felt like the releases were coming.

“It was unusual,” Kross said. “But to be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was coming. I felt that the situation could’ve been recovered with a different presentation on the main roster. It’s fiction. In the world of fiction, the possibilities are endless. But I was like ‘yeah.’ I had a weird feeling that night, just on the debut. I was like ‘I kind of feel like this isn’t the direction it’s going in.’ There was a sense of disappointment, but there was also a sense of relief as well. As an artist, imagine if you were a comedian. You go on stage and right as their about to drop your name in front of the crowd, the person who owns the nightclub is like ‘hey, you can’t use your best jokes by the way. Go knock it out of the park.’ And it’s like ‘what?!’”

Kross will become a free agent when his 90-day WWE non-compete clause expires on Wednesday, February 2. Scarlett became a free agent earlier this month when her 30-day non-compete expired. Both Kross and Scarlett are taking on plenty of indie bookings.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quotes)

