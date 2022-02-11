Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) is set to return to MLW this month.
It was announced on last night’s MLW Fusion episode that Kross will be returning to the promotion at the MLW SuperFight event on Saturday, February 26 in Charlotte, NC. This will be his first appearance for MLW since Fightland in February 2020.
Kross became a free agent from WWE when his 90-day non-compete clause expired last week. He returned to the ring at FSW’s Doomsday event on February 4 and defeated Jacob Fatu to win the vacant FSW Mecca Title.
There is no word yet on who Kross will face in his MLW return, but we will keep you updated.
Below is the updated card for MLW SuperFight 2022, along with the promo for Kross:
MLW World Heavyweight Title Match
Davey Richards vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the MLW National Openweight Title
Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Alex Kane (c)
Stairway To Hell Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
Grudge Match
nZo vs. KC Navarro
Ricky Morton and son Kerry Morton debut for MLW
Killer Kross returns to MLW
Ricky Steamboat enters MLW as SuperFight matchmaker
Appearances by Cesar Duran, MLW World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan, MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, Arez, EJ Nduka, TJP, Alex Shelley, Gino Medina, and more
