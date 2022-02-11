Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) is set to return to MLW this month.

It was announced on last night’s MLW Fusion episode that Kross will be returning to the promotion at the MLW SuperFight event on Saturday, February 26 in Charlotte, NC. This will be his first appearance for MLW since Fightland in February 2020.

Kross became a free agent from WWE when his 90-day non-compete clause expired last week. He returned to the ring at FSW’s Doomsday event on February 4 and defeated Jacob Fatu to win the vacant FSW Mecca Title.

There is no word yet on who Kross will face in his MLW return, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the updated card for MLW SuperFight 2022, along with the promo for Kross:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Davey Richards vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW National Openweight Title

Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Alex Kane (c)

Stairway To Hell Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Grudge Match

nZo vs. KC Navarro

Ricky Morton and son Kerry Morton debut for MLW

Killer Kross returns to MLW

Ricky Steamboat enters MLW as SuperFight matchmaker

Appearances by Cesar Duran, MLW World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan, MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, Arez, EJ Nduka, TJP, Alex Shelley, Gino Medina, and more

