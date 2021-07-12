During his appearance on The All Night Long Podcast, Killian Dain spoke on the praise everyone received for the ladder match at NXT Takeover: New Orleans. Here’s what he had to say:

The NXT ladder match, the praise we got after that was awesome. We all put our bodies on the line. It was the first time I had to get therapy on my shoulder after that. Some of the moves were insane, stupid, probably. It was Ricochet’s first match and we had to make a big deal there. EC3, we had to try and make him — he wasn’t a moves guy — but it was his debut and we had to make it important, which is different because he’s a character and great on the mic. We tried to get his personality across early and get moments for him to shine where he’s an asshole. Lars Sullivan was the monster and we had to balance things. That was a little harder because there were different pressures. Everyone was so willing to take from everyone. We had an idea and we tried to think of ways it would suit everybody. We tried not to make it so obvious, but just making cool moments and not making it too over the top or too planned. We did our best and were blown away by the positivity after. It’s a testament to everyone in the match. I watched it back and was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ll never do that again.’ [Laughs]. Would I do a ladder match again? Absolutely, no problem. I don’t know if I would go butt first through a ladder again. That was insane.