During his appearance on Such Good Shoot, Heath Slater revealed that he had originally pitched for other wrestlers to join him in 3MB. Here’s what he had to say:

I ran with it, ran with with for a while. Then it wasn’t going nowhere and ran its course. I was like, ‘Come on. I need a band now. I’ve been a one man band. Let me have a band.’ They’re just like, ‘Oh, who are you thinking?’ I pitch [Dean] Ambrose, Fandango, and EC3. And this is before any of them are on TV. Fandango and EC3 were on NXT season three or something. So I pitch for those three. And then they were like, ‘Okay, let me get back with you.’

You can listen HERE.

