Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode will feature just two matches. The episode was taped last Wednesday from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

Elevation will be headlined by Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian vs. Skye Blue and Shawn Dean.

This will be only the second time Ford and Sabian have teamed on AEW programming. The married couple came up short against Kenny Omega and Riho on the February 4, 2020 edition of AEW Dark, which was taped on the second Chris Jericho Cruise in January 2020.

Ortiz vs. Serpentico was also announced for tonight’s episode.

Ortiz is currently celebrating his 31st birthday. There are reports that have his birthday as September 27 but AEW publicly wished him a Happy Birthday this morning. This will be the first AEW singles match for Ortiz since his Hair vs. Hair loss to new ROH World Champion Chris Jericho on the June 16 Road Rager edition of Dynamite. He worked the Blood & Guts match in late June, but has been teaming with Ruby Soho since then. Going into tonight’s match, Serpentico has lost 11 straight bouts in the AEW ring since his Dark win over Vary Morales in mi-June.

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

