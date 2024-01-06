Who is Butch’s mystery partner going to be tonight?

If you ask Kit Wilson, he doesn’t care.

As noted, WWE has advertised Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, collectively known as Pretty Deadly, in tag-team action against Butch and a partner yet-to-be announced for tonight’s “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the show, Wilson of Pretty Deadly took to X to comment on the mystery surrounding Butch’s partner for this evening.

“It’s never mattered if we take on Butch or Ridge or Sheamus, it could be vacant, it could be anyone but the result has always and will always be the same,” he wrote. “The Pretty Boys win!”

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution results coverage.