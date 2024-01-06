“Mami” is excited about WWE coming to her neck of the woods.

Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event in Australia in February, The Judgment Day duo of WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio appeared in a special video blog.

The WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth vlog featuring Rhea Ripley and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio has been released via the company’s official YouTube channel.

To hype the new release, Ripley took to X and commented, “Watch Dominik Mysterio’s first time in Australia as we do some real awesome activities.”

She added, “And while you’re at it, grab some tickets to Elimination Chamber! Can’t wait to go back home in February!”

Watch the complete vlog below.