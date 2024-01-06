Expect fireworks from Mark Briscoe and The Hardys tonight.

Ahead of the first AEW Rampage of the New Year of 2024 tonight, Matt Hardy took to social media to hype the match he is involved in on the show this evening.

“TONIGHT – The Hardys and Mark Briscoe kick off Rampage in a badass trios match,” he wrote. “This battle will give you even more to talk about on Wrestling Twitter.”

He added, “It’s a fantastic AEW Rampage tonight full of action and drama!”

Mark Briscoe and The Hardys team up to take on the trio of Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade in the opener for tonight’s AEW Rampage at 10/9c from Newark, N.J.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Rampage results coverage.