WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently sat down with the Herald-Dispatch about the support he receives from the WWE Universe, and when he feels he’ll be ready for retirement. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks the sacrifices he’s made for WWE:

“Part of working smart is finding ways to entertain people. I realize part of the job is to put the body on the line. Old-time legends come back and have that little arch in the back. Man, that’s probably my future body. The body’s not supposed to do what we have to do. The WWE Universe is amazingly supportive. I’m willing to make that sacrifice.”

Says he’ll know when it’s time to retire:

“I’ll know when it’s time, I’ve done all I can do. Not having fun anymore, when my body might give out or I might get fired tomorrow. All about the moment and enjoying the moment while I’m here. [If you’re] thinking about the end, you’re not enjoying this really unique experience. It takes away from the present. I’ll treasure these days, cherish this part of life and try to enjoy it as long as I can.”