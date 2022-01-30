Last night’s WWE Royal Rumble saw Kofi Kingston attempt one of his signature Rumble stunts, but unfortunately the former WWE champion landed with both feet on the ground, leading to an early elimination. Kingston has since commented on the botch on Twitter. He writes, “Welp! It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All. -someone said this.”

Welp! 😂 “It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.” -someone said this — 🎅🏿 Sir Kofi Krampus 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) January 30, 2022

Beth Phoenix and Edge were victorious over The Miz and Maryse at last night’s Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer shared a photo online afterwards revealing that her ring gear/makeup was paying tribute to the legendary Lucha Vachon. Check it out below.