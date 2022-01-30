AEW has announced seven matchups for tomorrow’s Dark: Elevation show on Youtube, which features top stars Like Penta El Zero Miedo, Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho, and Lance Archer in action. Check it out below.

-Chase Oliver versus Lance Archer

-KiLynn King versus Brandi Rhodes

-Jay Lethal versus Casey Carrington

-Anna Jay versus Nikki Victory

-Thunder Rosa/Ruby Soho versus Joseline Navarro/Megan Meyers

-Penta El Zero Miedo versus Serpentico

-Dante Martin/Lee Moriarty/Matt Sydal versus QT Marshall/Aaron Solo/Nick Comoroto