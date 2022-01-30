AEW has announced seven matchups for tomorrow’s Dark: Elevation show on Youtube, which features top stars Like Penta El Zero Miedo, Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho, and Lance Archer in action. Check it out below.
-Chase Oliver versus Lance Archer
-KiLynn King versus Brandi Rhodes
-Jay Lethal versus Casey Carrington
-Anna Jay versus Nikki Victory
-Thunder Rosa/Ruby Soho versus Joseline Navarro/Megan Meyers
-Penta El Zero Miedo versus Serpentico
-Dante Martin/Lee Moriarty/Matt Sydal versus QT Marshall/Aaron Solo/Nick Comoroto
#TheFactory continue their campaign of disruption as @QTMarshall, @AaronSoloAEW and @Mr_Freakbeast take on the team of @lucha_angel1, @MattSydal and @theleemoriarty in this huge trios match TOMORROW on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/ARZId2cwB6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2022
Before he teams with @BASTARDPAC to take on the #HouseOfBlack this week on #AEWDynamite, @PENTAELZEROM has to deal with the #ChaosProject’s @KingSerpentico TOMORROW on #AEWDarkElevation!
Catch the action here at 7/6c:
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/yYCjuDYGTv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2022
.@TheBrandiRhodes has been on a tear recently, and TOMORROW, on a new #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c, she faces @KiLynnKing who makes a return to #AEW, in her home state of Ohio!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/GhvvEF7Xe7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2022