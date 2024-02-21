Kofi Kingston recently spoke with SEScoops to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Kingston discussed losing the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar on the FOX premiere episode of WWE SmackDown in 2019. It lasted just seven seconds.

“There’s two lines of thought on it. One, I don’t get paid by the hour, so that is probably the most amount of money that I’ve made in the least amount of time on the roster. But obviously, when you have a WWE Championship match, especially with what it meant to win that title, I would’ve loved for it to have last longer and I would’ve loved to beat Brock Lesnar, but of course, I came up short.”