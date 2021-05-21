During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Kofi Kingston named Big E. as the person that he thinks should win Money in the Bank this year. Here’s what he had to say:

E would be a great fit because he would bring a lot of things to the table you hadn’t seen before. There aren’t a lot of people that move like Big E that are built like him in a Money in the Bank match. What I love about Money in the Bank is the fact that you have so many people in the ring together that are different in size, stature and style. People forget this about Big E—he’s kind of a freak. Yes, he’s got all these muscles and he’s a strong guy, but he does so much more. He’s athletic, and he’s dangerously quick. There was a time in the locker room when [Xavier] Woods was joshing Big E a little bit, and E lunged over toward Woods and just yoked him up. It was all in a playful way, but I’d never seen somebody that big move that fast.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: SI.