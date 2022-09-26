The New Day has become one of the most decorated stables in WWE history, and according to Kofi Kingston, WWE live events were vital in the group’s development.

Speaking with Graham “GSM” Matthews for WrestleRant Radio, Kinston was asked to name something the New Day has tried out at a live event before performing it on television.

“Everything that we have done on TV started at a live event, whether it be on the road traveling in the car or just doing random stuff in the ring. Literally everything. We usually go out there and we try to entertain each other, and then when something like that works, we’re like, ‘People are gonna liked. Well let’s see if they like it this time. Oh, they like it here. Let’s bring it on TV and see if they like it there too. Being on the road and having these live events was integral to the chemistry and development of me, Woods, and E. We were very fortunate to be able to travel every single week and have matches with each other. This is before anything was televised, and just to kind of like foster that chemistry and really fine-tune it so by the time that we were able to debut on TV.”

Quotes via Fightful