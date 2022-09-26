Speaking on WWE’s Table for 3, Rick Steiner questioned why his son, Bron Breakker, did not use the Steiner name when he joined WWE NXT.

The Steiner name is legendary due to the tag team work and singles careers of Rick and his brother Scott.

Rick asked, “I know [WWE] came up with Bron Breakker, why not like Bron Steiner? Why, like, who comes up with that?” Bron responded with, “I kind of came up with it from football and just playing football I tried to hurt people or break people in half when I was blocking. That’s kind of how I came up with the name and I don’t feel like we need to use the [Steiner] name for me to be successful. I mean, I think I should, just go my own, go my own route and pay tribute to [The Steiner Brothers.]”

