Kofi Kingston did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about Big E beating Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Title. Here are some of the highlights:

The title win:

“I haven’t run that fast in a decade,” Kingston says. “It was uncontrollable excitement. It was such an emotional day. I’ve been around the business long enough to know you don’t celebrate anything until it actually happens. Throughout the day, I had this energy in body, but I was scared to let it out. Something could have changed, and I didn’t want to jinx anything. When it actually happened, all that energy came pouring out.”

Big E not changing himself to be a top star:

“He refused to sell his soul to become the best,” Kingston says. “When you lose yourself, that taints the experience. E was true to himself. To see Big E get to the top seeing him do it his way, it just amplifies this even more.”

The New Day vs. The Bloodline match on Raw: