WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview, to promote his CLICK For Quality Education Foundation (aka Computer Lab & Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education), a non-profit that aims to help establish award-winning computer labs and integrated centers of learning for Junior High schools in Ghana, especially in deprived areas. You can access the GoFundMe for CLICK at this link.

Kofi noted that in his WWE Talent Relations app, he and partner Xavier Woods received notifications that WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels requested that they be brought to NXT. The New Day took that as a huge compliment and were open to working the brand. He said they had wanted to work with Pretty Deadly for some time.

Regarding last year’s Royal Rumble botch, Kingston said it was inevitable that something like that would happen at some point, and all he can do is grow and learn from it, and he was actually excited to finally be able to experience it. Kingston credited John Morrison for inventing that style of Royal Rumble save, and shouted-out Naomi, Sol Ruca and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance for their similar spots. Kofi said he’d love to see The Schism, Carmelo Hayes, Pretty Deadly or Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in The Rumble.

Kingston also said it was fun to go back & forth with WWE Hall of Famer & NXT commentator Booker T, and said he’s absolutely in favor of a New Day vs. Harlem Heat match.

