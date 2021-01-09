Currently, AEW has two series – Dynamite on TNT and Dark on YouTube. Many wrestlers on Dark are independent stars facing AEW contracted talent.

While speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Konnan made it known that he thinks most of the wrestlers on AEW Dynamite should be on the company’s B-Show.

“Two things that I always say. Number one: Most of the guys who are wrestling in Dynamite, they should be in AEW Dark. Number two: How come you have nothing interesting, nothing important for LAX (Santana and Ortiz), Rey Fénix, Pentagón Jr., Jack Evans and Angélico? And I’m not saying this because they were in Mexico, but because they are f*cking great and ready for television.”

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the quote