During his interview with Lucha Libre Online, Konnan took issue with how Sting has been booked thusfar in AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

And let me tell you another mistake. And I get along with Tony Khan, but they are mistakes, man. They are rookie mistakes. I’ll give you a good example, I had this discussion on my podcast: When Sting came out the first time, there was a guy on my podcast who told me: ‘He just came out and did nothing.’ And I said, ‘Well, he doesn’t have to do anything, he came out and it’s a surprise, and it’s Sting, man.’

Then the second week he told me the same thing and this time I told him that he’s right. That’s why the ratings dropped so much, because the guy has been out three times and literally they haven’t done anything. I mean, they have had 3 chances to make a breaking news ‘bomb’ with this guy, and you haven’t done anything.