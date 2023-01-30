Konnan spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. During it, he spoke about Rey Mysterio’s storyline with Karrion Kross in WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

The feud:

“Yeah. Well, Rey’s got a great segment coming up with somebody that… [Karrion Kross is] very polarizing. A lot of people may not like him because they’re into, ‘Everybody has to have great wrestling matches.’ And they don’t understand, characters get over more than wrestling matches. I can tell you that as a booker. And this guy’s a great character. I mean, he’s a guy that I could see in Hollywood.

“So I think the verbiage we saw between them on SmackDown was really good, especially [because] Rey never cusses, and they had to bleep him out, because he said, ‘I’m tired of this bulls**t.’ Originally, the line was, ‘I’m tired of this nonsense,’ which would’ve done him no favors and wouldn’t have gotten a pop. But when he said bulls**t, it got a pop. And on top of that, it gave it credence and more seriousness. And I think him and Kevin [Kross] are going to kill it. I worked a lot with Kevin in AAA, so I know what a hard worker he is, how ambitious he is, and Rey’s just a perfectionist.”