Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE this Saturday.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

Updated Card

* NXT Championship Steel Cage Match: Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Dijak