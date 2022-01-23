On the latest edition of Keepin It 100 lucha-libre legend Konnan gave fans a medical update following his open-heart surgery on January 19th. Konnan adds that most of the damage done to his kidneys was because of COVID, later revealing that he’ll need another kidney donor. Highlights are below.

Says he thought the issue came from when he fractured his ribs during AEW segment with FTR:

What happened was, remember the story I told when I took that bump from FTR and I fractured my rib? I fractured my rib and tore my labrum and dislocated my shoulder. I had been having all these pains and I thought it was from the rib injury. I was like, ‘I better not fuck around with this anymore.’ I called my cardiologist and was like, ‘come take a stress test.’

How COVID really messed up his kidneys, adding that he now needs a kidney donor:

I took a stress test and they said I couldn’t go home because I might have a heart attack. He goes, ‘we’re gonna have to go in there and see what’s up.’ He put a catheter (in) and they said I had a blockage. ‘We don’t know if we need to put a stent or if it’s open heart surgery, but we can’t operate because your kidneys are fucked up. You might have to go on dialysis.’ To make a long story short, they didn’t have to do open heart surgery, it was a stent that they put in, but my kidneys got fucked up by COVID. COVID fucked up my kidneys and heart. Now I have to get a kidney donor again.

How he’s currently feeling:

I feel like I got a gunshot wound. They put two catheters in me.

