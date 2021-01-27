In a new interview with Sportskeeda lucha-libre legend Konnan revealed a story of the Ultimate Warrior going off on Vince McMahon backstage during the 80s boom of WWE. He also says that McMahon was always very cool to him during his time there. Highlights are below.

Shares story of Ultimate Warrior going off on Vince McMahon:

It’s funny because I do remember one time, and this is so wild, they used to have these little soundproof rooms where you’d do interviews like regionalized things and it was really late at night. I remember Ultimate Warrior was coming out of the soundproof and he was saying, ‘F*** this, f*** that, I’m not doing it, it’s too late’. And Vince was like ‘Whatever you want, just calm down, whatever you need, we can do it late tomorrow’ and I was like, ‘Wow, how much money must Ultimate Warrior be making for Vince’ that Vince was like, ‘Calm down’? And he was just going off.

Says Vince McMahon was always very cool with him: