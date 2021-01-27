NXT star Tegan Nox appeared on today’s edition of WWE The Bump to provide an update on her recovery from an ACL injury, which was the Welsh wrestler’s third time tearing the ligament during her time with the company. Nox says she’s feeling good, and is way ahead of her timetable to return.

I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice. A nice little change from being on crutches a few weeks ago. I feel really good. Recovery is going very well. I’m way ahead of where I should be, which is good. I think it’s helped that I’ve gone through this three times now.

Nox suffered this tear back in September of 2020 while feuding with Candice LeRae. Her previous two injuries came while working the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic. Check out the full episode of The Bump below.

