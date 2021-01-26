During his appearance on WINCLY, Konnor spoke on Vince McMahon’s vision for The Ascension during his WWE run. Here’s what he had to say:

Basically, the idea was just a throwback. That was his feeling. He wanted the throwback. He wanted us insulting the veterans. That was my shot at Hawk. I tried to have that changed. Part of me wishes I could go back in time, and I wish I could have knocked on that door, but instead, I let the writers do it. You’re walking on eggshells. You’re not really sure what to do [and] what to say. You’re still there trying to prove yourself. I remember reading that, and I looked at Vic. And I go, ‘Dude, I’m not comfortable with saying this.’

First off, I don’t feel this way because I’ve always loved The Road Warriors growing up. I always loved Demolition. I’ve always loved The Powers of Pain. Hell, I know Warlord personally. Our writer came in for that day, and I said, ‘Hey listen man, can you see if you can change this because I’m not really comfortable with talking about someone that passed,’ and they said, ‘Okay.’ And they walked out, and 10 minutes later, they came back and said, ‘He (McMahon) doesn’t want to change it.’ So now the question is, did they really because the thing is, a majority of writers don’t have the balls to really talk to that man.