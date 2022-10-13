Japanese wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita recently joined PW Mania for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on returning to AEW, what his relationship is like with Tony Khan, and how he first got into the sport of pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

Getting into Pro Wrestling:

“I had always dreamed of working as a professional wrestler and working in the ring in the United States. I wasn’t sure I would have an opportunity with AEW or any other organization, but I decided to go to the United States. That’s where I got the chance to have an AEW match on Dark Elevation.”

His relationship with Tony Khan:

“Tony Khan always appreciates when I have a good match. So when he gets excited about my matches, it makes me very happy and makes me want to wrestle harder next time. I want to do my best for him.”

Returning to AEW:

“I’m unilaterally saying I can’t wait to get back in the AEW ring. I hope the fans are waiting for me too.”

His future:

“Right now I am only thinking about doing my best in AEW. Of course, my goal is to challenge for the AEW World Title and become the champion. I am sure that would be a dream for Japanese wrestling fans.”