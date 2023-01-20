Kota Ibushi is widely considered one of the best wrestlers in today’s industry and has received critical acclaim for his in-ring work over his prestigious career.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion about three opponents from WWE that he wishes he could face, and believe it or not, they are three men he’s already shared the ring with.

The Golden Lover name dropped Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura as his dream WWE opponents, adding that he’s had terrific matches with them in the past and believes that their chemistry would have only gotten better.

Sami Zayn[,] Finn Balor[,] Shinsuke Nakamura[,] I would like to work with these three someday,” Ibushi said. “The reason is that I have had my best bouts with them in the past, so I would like to see the current chemistry between myself & them.

The full interview can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)