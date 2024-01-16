Pro Wrestling NOAH hosted its New Year 2024 event earlier this month featuring a singles match between Naomichi Marufuji and Kota Ibushi as the main event.
It was revealed that Ibushi had sustained injuries to both of his ankles early on in the match. As a result, he had to be immediately transported to a hospital in Tokyo.
On Twitter, Kota announced he would be getting surgery for a broken ankle on Wednesday:
“Long time no see. It feels unusually long.
Things won’t go on as before.
I hope tomorrow’s surgery is successful.
As long as you can walk, that’s enough.
I don’t need anything else”
お久しぶりです。異常に長く感じる。
今まで通りにはいかない。
明日の手術が成功しますように。
歩ければそれでじゅうぶん。
他には何もいらない pic.twitter.com/ZHVTfEoJXL
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) January 16, 2024
We wish him a speedy recovery.