Last week AEW superstar Chris Jericho made headlines by calling the promotion’s current world champion, Kenny Omega, one of the very best wrestlers in the world. The Cleaner would jokingly respond to the Demo God by taking shots at hardcore WWE fans, his biggest critic Jim Cornette, and hall of fame commentator Jim Ross, all who have claimed in the past that Omega is not even remotely close to the top of the mountain.

Today…Omega’s longtime friend, tag partner, and rival Kota Ibushi has commented on Omega’s tweet with the following: That may be true, but remember…Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far me and you can go.”

The Golden Lovers interaction has gotten many fans hyped up about the potential of a future showdown between the two, especially as AEW continues to showcase NJPW talent on their roster. Check out the tweet below.