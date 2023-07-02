Kris Statlander is still your AEW TBS Champion.
Statlander defeated former IMPACT star Lady Frost on this evening’s edition of Collision from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The champ picked up the win after connecting with her signature Big Bang Theory finisher. This marks Statlander’s fourth successful title defense since shockingly winning the title from the undefeated Jade Cargill at last month’s Double or Nothing.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
"Say my name!" TBS champion Kris Statlander to the Hamilton crowd!
Wild lariat by the champion Kris Statlander!
